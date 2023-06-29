Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Fireworks may be fun, but know the dangers

Fireworks safety in the ENC for the 4th
Fireworks safety in the ENC for the 4th(WITN)
By Celeste Ford
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fourth of July is one of the most popular holidays in the United States, but because of fireworks, it’s also one of the most dangerous.

Fireworks are flying off the shelves at the TNT Fireworks Stand on Vernon Avenue in Kinston.

Staff members say most customers know the dangers involved, but still buy them to keep family traditions.

TNT vendor and father of three, Cody Thompson, says they are a regular part of his family celebration, but they do it the right way.

“I do let them play with them but I’m out there with them, I light them we run away, we play around with it. You just gotta be safe because they are dangerous, but they are fun at the same time you just gotta know what you’re doing, don’t be irresponsible, just treat them with respect” says Thompson.

Lt. Banks Nimmo with the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue says most people don’t know the smallest fireworks can reach temperatures up to 12 hundred degrees.

He says accidents caused by fireworks can be devastating.

“You could lose your life, you could lose your limbs, damage to your body...Illegal fireworks come with a minimum 500 dollar fine and a maximum jail time of 6 months, depending on the damage caused to a property or person” says Nimmo.

Nimmo says also to make sure to keep children and pets away from fireworks and that they are properly disposed of in a bucket of sand or water.

Thompson has a message for all his customers and those that plan to buy fireworks this weekend.

“Don’t stand there and try to be crazy and have fun with them, don’t shoot them at each other. Don’t hold them and be young and dumb like we used to be you know what I’m saying, just have fun with them, but be safe, be responsible and everything will be just fine” says Thompson.

Lt. Nimmo encourages everyone to leave the fireworks at home and attend a professional fireworks show in their city.

First responders say if someone suffers a serious burn, run it under cool water and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure
NC considering sweeping changes to alcohol laws
Mrs. Beulah Boney, 100, talks with WECT's Frances Weller about Fran's Fans
“They can’t make it in their house without a fan”: 100-year-old encourages community to donate to Fran’s Fans
Michael Earl Blair Jr.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
NCDOT says it is actively preparing for hurricanes this year.
NCDOT prepares for hurricane season

Latest News

NC Legislative building
NC lawmakers give final OK to ban gender-affirming care for trans children
A fox squirrel
‘Wildlife Park Pop-Up’ events to be held in Wilmington, teaching about local wildlife through fun activities
David Matthew Groomas
Sheriff’s office: Shallotte man accused of accepting payment but failing to complete work
Lives changed in minutes: Family remembers man who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter off Pender Co. coast
Jon Shackelford on a boat just hours before getting caught in a rip current.
Lives changed in minutes: Family remembers man who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter off Pender Co. coast