Erik Estrada series that shot in Wilmington is set to make debut

By Jon Evans
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A television series that shot in Wilmington late last year will make its debut on streaming and on-demand services this weekend.

Season One of Divine Renovation, which is hosted by former CHiPs star Erik Estrada, launches Saturday, July 1 on streaming services and video-on-demand platforms including Prime Video, Google Play and iTunes. Monty Hobbs, who is one of the show’s executive producers, says the first season will then be available August 1 on UP Faith and Family, a network of faith and family-friendly entertainment programs.

Divine Renovation is described as a home improvement show with a faith-based twist. Season one brought Estrada to Wilmington in late 2022, with Hobbs’s team working with local groups like Wilmington Area Rebuilding MinistryWelcome Home AngelCoastal B.U.D.S and Catholic Charities of Raleigh on several projects to improve the lives of area families in need.

Estrada skyrocketed to fame as California Highway Patrol Officer Frank Poncherello on the NBC hit series CHiPs, which ran from 1978-1983. He told WECT that the Christian-based premise behind Divine Renovation drew him to the project when Hobbs told him about it.

“I’m very, very pleased by it,” Estrada said about the first season. “This has got a real nice spiritual aura about it, because it’s about human kindness. It’s about compassion. And it’s about helping your fellow man. We’re paying it forward. Because some of us were lucky to have a good career and be able to accomplish things that we wanted to do.”

The second season of Divine Renovation shot earlier this year in the northeast United States. Hobbs has not said when it might be seen on streaming or video-on-demand platforms.

