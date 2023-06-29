Dead Crow Comedy Room to host Port City’s Top Comic competition this weekend
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Dead Crow Comedy Room’s Port City’s Top Comic shows are set for Friday to Sunday, June 30 to July 2.
Comics will compete in four shows as part of the preliminary rounds on Friday and Saturday, then the top three from each show will advance to the final round on Sunday night.
Audience votes will decide the winners of each night, with one being crowned the winner on Sunday. Sets on Friday and Saturday will be 8 minutes, and the sets on Sunday will be 10 minutes.
Tickets are available online on the Dead Crow website, and you can see the lineup below:
Friday 7 p.m.
- Ronnie Tochos
- Brian Hedrick
- Tyler Deese
- Davey K
- Pete Smack
- Mitchell Dwyer
- Gerrod Sidbury
- Shaun Ingrassia
- Wolfgang Gohlke
Friday 9:30 p.m.
- John Grimes
- John Simpson
- Bryan Mitchell
- Garret Stewart
- Steve Melia
- Louis Tee
- Chris Rivoli
- Dylan Wiggins
- Lisa Buck
Saturday 7 p.m.
- Alex Denning
- Nick Racioppi
- Omar Zamorano
- Matt Michel
- Terri Warren-McGloin
- Mike Byrd
- George Cruz
- Tony Castleberry
- Paul Baeza
- MT Bottles
Saturday 9:30 p.m.
- Steve Marcinowski
- Hollywood
- Tim King
- Ellie Coleman
- Randall Moore
- Cameron Smith
- Kellen Blair
- Hunter Sutton
- Charles Ozuna
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.