Dead Crow Comedy Room to host Port City’s Top Comic competition this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Dead Crow Comedy Room’s Port City’s Top Comic shows are set for Friday to Sunday, June 30 to July 2.

Comics will compete in four shows as part of the preliminary rounds on Friday and Saturday, then the top three from each show will advance to the final round on Sunday night.

Audience votes will decide the winners of each night, with one being crowned the winner on Sunday. Sets on Friday and Saturday will be 8 minutes, and the sets on Sunday will be 10 minutes.

Tickets are available online on the Dead Crow website, and you can see the lineup below:

Friday 7 p.m.

Ronnie Tochos

Brian Hedrick

Tyler Deese

Davey K

Pete Smack

Mitchell Dwyer

Gerrod Sidbury

Shaun Ingrassia

Wolfgang Gohlke

Friday 9:30 p.m.

John Grimes

John Simpson

Bryan Mitchell

Garret Stewart

Steve Melia

Louis Tee

Chris Rivoli

Dylan Wiggins

Lisa Buck

Saturday 7 p.m.

Alex Denning

Nick Racioppi

Omar Zamorano

Matt Michel

Terri Warren-McGloin

Mike Byrd

George Cruz

Tony Castleberry

Paul Baeza

MT Bottles

Saturday 9:30 p.m.

Steve Marcinowski

Hollywood

Tim King

Ellie Coleman

Randall Moore

Cameron Smith

Kellen Blair

Hunter Sutton

Charles Ozuna

