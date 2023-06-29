‘CREW’ program in Brunswick Co. seeks to reward children practicing water safety

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a reminder on Wednesday, June 28, that children who practice water safety may receive an award from the BCSO Marine Patrol Unit through the Children Rewarded for Exercising Water Safety program.

“Sheriff Brian Chism and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit would like to reward children for wearing their life jackets while out on the water. Not only is it crucial for safety, for children under the age of 13, it’s the law!” the sheriff’s office states.

If the BCSO Marine Patrol Unit spots a child wearing a life jacket, they may be presented with a card that can be redeemed at one of the following locations for an award, such as ice cream, candy or chips:

Dave’s Outpost in Sunset Beach

Ocean Isle Fish Company in Ocean Isle

Sheffield’s Seafood & Grocery in Ocean Isle

Holden Beach Marina in Holden Beach

St. James Marina in Oak Island

Southport Marina in Southport

Bald Head Island Marina in Bald Head Island

Safe Harbor Marina in Oak Island

