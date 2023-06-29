Cooper, UNC chancellor respond to Supreme Court decision in college admissions case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the Supreme Court striking down affirmative action in college admissions “undermines decades of progress made across the country.”

On Thursday, the court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

In a statement, Cooper said these types of admissions plans helped to reduce systemic discrimination and promote diversity on campuses.

“Campus leaders will now have to work even harder to ensure that North Carolinians of all backgrounds are represented in higher education and to ensure strong, diverse student bodies at our colleges and universities to train the next generation of leaders for North Carolina and the nation,” Cooper’s statement read, in part.

The Supreme Court had twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 20 years, including as recently as 2016.

At arguments in late October, all six conservative justices expressed doubts about the practice, which had been upheld under Supreme Court decisions reaching back to 1978.

Lower courts also had upheld the programs at both UNC and Harvard, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said that while Thursday’s decision was not the outcome they’d hoped for, university staff will review the court’s decision and “take any steps necessary to comply with the law.”

“Carolina remains firmly committed to bringing together talented students with different perspectives and life experiences and continues to make an affordable, high-quality education accessible to the people of North Carolina and beyond,” Guskiewicz said in a statement.

In a tweet, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said students learn best when they are exposed to a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds.

“I believe that our schools and businesses should reflect the full strength and richness of our state’s diversity. That’s when North Carolina is at its greatest,” Stein tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

