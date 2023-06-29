Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cooper, UNC chancellor respond to Supreme Court decision in college admissions case

The Supreme Court had twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 20 years, including as recently as 2016.
In a tweet, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said students learn best when they are exposed to a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the Supreme Court striking down affirmative action in college admissions “undermines decades of progress made across the country.”

On Thursday, the court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Related: Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor

In a statement, Cooper said these types of admissions plans helped to reduce systemic discrimination and promote diversity on campuses.

“Campus leaders will now have to work even harder to ensure that North Carolinians of all backgrounds are represented in higher education and to ensure strong, diverse student bodies at our colleges and universities to train the next generation of leaders for North Carolina and the nation,” Cooper’s statement read, in part.

The Supreme Court had twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 20 years, including as recently as 2016.

At arguments in late October, all six conservative justices expressed doubts about the practice, which had been upheld under Supreme Court decisions reaching back to 1978.

Lower courts also had upheld the programs at both UNC and Harvard, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said that while Thursday’s decision was not the outcome they’d hoped for, university staff will review the court’s decision and “take any steps necessary to comply with the law.”

“Carolina remains firmly committed to bringing together talented students with different perspectives and life experiences and continues to make an affordable, high-quality education accessible to the people of North Carolina and beyond,” Guskiewicz said in a statement.

In a tweet, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said students learn best when they are exposed to a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds.

“I believe that our schools and businesses should reflect the full strength and richness of our state’s diversity. That’s when North Carolina is at its greatest,” Stein tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure
NC considering sweeping changes to alcohol laws
Jeffery Dewayne Goodwin
Burgaw man accused of accessing child pornography, charged with 20 felonies
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in identifying suspect accused of larceny, breaking and entering
Jon Shackelford on a boat just hours before getting caught in a rip current.
Lives changed in minutes: Family remembers man who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter off Pender Co. coast

Latest News

Season One of "Divine Renovation", which shot in Wilmington with host Erik Estrada, launches...
Erik Estrada series that shot in Wilmington is set to make debut
Wilmington police: One in custody following stabbing at Wellington Avenue
Jack Jack 180 plays during the 2022 Sounds of Summer Concert Series
See the full lineup for WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series
A bench in honor of Trooper K. K. Connor in Columbus County
Benches in Columbus County dedicated in honor of fallen deputy and trooper