Carolina Beach warns of king tides causing potential flooding ahead of the Fourth of July
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - King tides are expected to start this upcoming weekend and continue until Wednesday, July 5.
The moon will be closer to the planet and considered a super full moon, increasing flooding possibilities. Locations that would be most affected include Canal Drive, Florida Avenue, Carolina Beach Avenue North, and other low-lying areas.
Town officials could close roads due to flooding, and police would issue a $250 citation for anyone that drives around barricades through flooded areas.
“Please use caution and obey traffic signs and barriers. Avoid walking or driving in flooded areas; salt water can be detrimental to your vehicle and could contain debris,” the town of Carolina Beach wrote in a Facebook post.
