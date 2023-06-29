Brunswick Community College dedicates creativity cove in memory of Southport artist

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Community College Southport Center dedicated the Donna Mandell Creativity Cove on June 29 in memory of the Southport resident and artist.

The cove was created for students of all ages to use as a place to explore and grow their love of the arts.

“Donna was a dynamic force in the Southport and larger Brunswick County arts community,” said BCC Southport Center Director Barbara McFall. “She first visited us in 2015 after relocating from New York. Donna was passionate about working with clay, helped pioneer the pottery program here and later displayed many of her pieces in local galleries. She worked tirelessly to promote the arts, especially among children, and we are thrilled to honor her memory with the new Creativity Cove.”

Mandell passed away last year, and her daughter Michele Mandell Cherry donated funds on her behalf and worked with them to develop the cove.

Children from the Brunswick County Parks and Recreation program were the first to use the cove, and they painted hand-thrown, bisque-fired bowls for donation to Empty Bowls, a grassroots movement by artists worldwide to fight hunger.

Mandell’s family members, arts community representatives, and BCC administration, faculty, and staff joined them.

