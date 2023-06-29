Senior Connect
Bond denied again for ex-Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Horry County deputy coroner charged with murder will remain behind bars.

A bond hearing for Christopher Dontell was held Thursday afternoon at the Horry County Courthouse. Dontell appeared virtually at the hearing, which was rescheduled from May.

Hearing held for former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder
Hearing held for former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder(WMBF)

During Thursday’s hearing, the defense argued for Dontell to be granted a bond due to it being a year since his last hearing and claimed there was incorrect information being presented at the time. They also argued a co-defendant in the case, Meagan Jackson, is already out on bond.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued against bond due to Dontell and Jackson previously communicating and meeting up while he was on house arrest. They also said the defense wasn’t providing evidence or elements of discovery in the case.

The judge ultimately ruled to deny bond for Dontell due to problems with the discovery process.

Dontell, along with Jackson, is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the death of Gregory Rice.

Rice was first reported missing in October 2020. His body was found a month later along the Little Pee Dee River near Pitts Landing at the Horry/Marion County line.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Jackson is the mother of Rice’s four children. Investigators believe Dontell and Jackson started a relationship when Jackson worked as a subcontractor for the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Dontell was given a bond and released from jail in November 2020, but his bond was revoked in September 2021 after the solicitor’s office said he violated the terms of his bond.

Meagan Jackson
Meagan Jackson(Source: JRLDC)

One of his bond conditions was to not have contact with Jackson, who was granted bond again in March 2022 and is currently on home detention.

