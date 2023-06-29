Benches in Columbus County dedicated in honor of fallen deputy and trooper

A bench in honor of Trooper K. K. Connor in Columbus County (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced the dedication of two benches in honor of a fallen deputy and trooper on Wednesday, June 28.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sheriff Rogers for his generous donation of concrete benches in memory of Trooper Kevin Conner and Deputy Bob Hinson. The benches will help create a peaceful space for reflection and remembrance in the Sheriff’s Office courtyard. We are grateful for Sheriff Rogers’ support in honoring their sacrifice,” a CCSO Facebook post states.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner died in a shooting in October 2019 during a traffic stop for a speeding violation.

Deputy Bob Hinson worked with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and was murdered after a false break-in call.

