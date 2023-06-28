Senior Connect
WECT to livestream Williston Legacy Graduation on Saturday

Williston Senior High School students
Williston Senior High School students
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A legacy graduation for members of the Williston Senior High School classes of 1969 and 1970 is set for this Saturday, July 1.

The former students missed their chance to graduate from the school after they were moved to New Hanover and Hoggard high schools as part of desegregation.

WECT will stream the graduation on our website and Facebook page, along with the WECT app on your phone or TV. Our livestream will be shared by the New Hanover County, City of Wilmington, and New Hanover County Schools Facebook pages as well. The stream will start at 1:45 p.m., and the graduation will begin at 2 p.m.

The event will be in the Williston Middle School gymnasium, and all available tickets have been distributed to families and friends of the graduates.

1964 Williston Senior High School alum and Wilmington native Professor Emeritus Phillip Clay, Ph.D will be the keynote speaker for the event. He is also the first Black chancellor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Learn more: Williston Senior High students to receive the graduation they lost 55 years ago

The Williston Legacy Graduation is set for July 1 at 1:45 p.m.
The Williston Legacy Graduation is set for July 1 at 1:45 p.m.

