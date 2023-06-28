Senior Connect
Various businesses raising money for Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard in July

Mother Hubbard's Cupboard(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local businesses are taking part in the Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraising event for Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard from July 1 to 9.

“Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard is called to serve those who are hungry in the Wilmington area through the distribution of emergency food. This service is provided by volunteers in participation with the community without regard to race or religion and with care to preserve the dignity of the individuals,” a Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard announcement states.

Participating businesses include:

  • Bottega Art and Wine: Donating door cover fees on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9
  • Brooklyn Café: Giving a percentage of beignet sales from July 1-8
  • Cape Fear Spirits and Beer: Celebrating 20 years in business by donating 10 percent of sales on Sunday, July 2
  • Flytrap Brewing: A portion of sales from the “Trigger Hairs for Hunger” brew will be donated and food will be collected July 1-8.
  • The Kitchen Sink: Donating 10 percent of Sweet and Savory sandwich sales from July 1-8
  • Unleashed, the Dog and Cat Store: Collecting food and cash donations for people and animals from July 1-8

The group recognized Angus Grill, the Copper Penny, Dock Street Printing, Port City Cheesesteak and Unleashed, the Dog and Cat Store for their cash contributions.

You can learn more about Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard here.

