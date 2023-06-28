“They can’t make it in their house without a fan”: 100-year-old encourages community to donate to Fran’s Fans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beulah Boney has certainly seen her fair share of hot, humid summers. 100 of them, to be exact. At 100 years old, she also knows how dangerous the summer heat can be on people much younger.

“See I know if you don’t have air conditioning you need a fan because it’s so hot you can hardly stand it in your house without a fan or air conditioning,” Mrs. Boney said.

She’s hoping the community will once again answer the call and purchase fans for Fran’s Fans—an annual WECT event that collects fans to give to the area. But Mrs. Boney won’t be on the receiving end of Fran’s fans this year.

“I already got one,” she said during an interview at the New Hanover County Senior Resources Center.

Mrs. Boney got a fan from Fran’s Fans last year. This year, she just wants to encourage people to go out and buy a fan to help one of her fellow seniors.

“If they can’t get one free, they have to go and buy one,” she said. “I know they can’t make it in their house without a fan.” She went on to say, “A lot of people not near as old as I am, need a fan.”

A word from the wise: Mrs. Boney—better known as the original Beyoncé at the senior center she goes to four times a week—didn’t get to see 100 without giving and taking sound advice.

The centenarian is glad to be here and wants other seniors much younger than she is to get there, too.

“Thank the Lord I made it.”

