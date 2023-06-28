Senior Connect
Surprise tribute at USS North Carolina held in honor of 90-year-old Navy veteran

Pat Graybeal with his family and retired Navy Officer Jim Owens
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pat Graybeal, a 90-year-old Navy veteran, was honored during a tribute at the USS North Carolina on Monday, June 26.

Waltonwood Senior Living organized the event as part of its efforts to enrich the lives of its residents.

“Graybeal, a Navy veteran, former judge, and author, is a living embodiment of resilience. His remarkable journey is marked by an incident during his tenure as a prosecutor, where he faced a retaliatory attack by a convict he had sentenced. This attack tragically resulted in the loss of his hands. However, his relentless spirit ensured that this incident did not deter him from leading an inspiring life,” an announcement from Waltonwood states.

State Senator Gale Adcock signed a recognition in honor of Graybeal, and this letter was presented to him during the tribute.

“It is my honor to recognize your dedicated service to the United States through your service in the US Navy as a Lieutenant Commander and afterward as a prosecutor, upholding the values upon which our country was founded,” Adcock writes in the letter.

A recognition of Pat Graybeal by Senator Gale Adcock
Pat Graybeal during his time in the Navy
Pat Graybeal during his time in the Navy
Pat Graybeal with his family
Pat Graybeal with his family(Waltonwood Senior Living)

