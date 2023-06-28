Senior Connect
State to heighten alcohol enforcement on the water on Fourth of July weekend

Charter boats
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is participating in Operation Dry Water, a national campaign to heighten alcohol enforcement on the water, from July 1 to 3.

The U.S. Coast Guard says that alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths and a major factor in other incidents on the water. Officers will be increasing water patrols, enforcing state law and giving boaters information on the dangers of impaired boating.

“This is one of the busiest weekends for boaters every year. The presence of law enforcement officers in North Carolina is a key factor in preventing incidents from occurring or escalating,” said Lt. Nathan Green with the N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement Division. “The Operation Dry Water campaign is an effective resource in providing safer boating opportunities, keeping boating safety at the forefront of holiday activities.”

It is illegal to operate a recreational vessel with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher or while being impaired by alcohol, drugs and/or other substances.

The NCWRC says that its officers removed 65 people from the water who were boating while impaired last year. This year, the NCWRC says that 28 boating incidents have happened, five of which were fatal.

You can learn more about Operation Dry Water here.

