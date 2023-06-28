Senior Connect
Man hospitalized after being shot in head; suspect arrested

Dyron Augustus Smith Jr.
Dyron Augustus Smith Jr.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Contract Lumber in Chadbourn in connection to a gunshot wound on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says that Dyron Augustus Smith Jr. is accused of shooting a man in the head during an argument.

The victim was moved to the hospital for treatment, and Smith was arrested.

Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held at the county jail under a $25,000 secure bond.

