Man hospitalized after being shot in head; suspect arrested

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Contract Lumber in Chadbourn in connection to a gunshot wound on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says that Dyron Augustus Smith Jr. is accused of shooting a man in the head during an argument.

The victim was moved to the hospital for treatment, and Smith was arrested.

Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held at the county jail under a $25,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.