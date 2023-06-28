New Hanover and Pender County District Attorney speaks on former Topsail High School coach’s indictment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover and Pender County District Attorney, Ben David, is speaking on the former Topsail High School softball coach’s indictment after he allegedly assaulted a player.

A Pender County grand jury indicted the former softball coach, Eric Phillips, on Monday, June 26, on four separate counts of assault on a female, involving two victims.

David explains there is a special protocol the district has in place for figures such as teachers, coaches and police officers.

“While ordinary citizens can lodge complaints against other citizens for even assault on a female, that’s not the case when we’re talking about teachers and police officers,” said David. “What we’ve had for years in this district is we require a criminal investigation be conducted when those allegations are even made because even the mere mention of those charges with someone’s name and positions like that is ruinous to a career. And we understand that.”

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office looked into the allegations in April and then informed the entire softball team in a letter and asked other potential victims to come forward, which David said people did.

The court then went a step further and put the information before a grand jury for others to decide if there was probable cause to indict Phillips.

David says the investigation is still ongoing, but urges people to come forward if they have more information to assist Pender County Detective Eric Short’s investigation, to please come forward. However, with many people taking to platforms like Facebook to publicly share their opinion, David is urging people not to continue as he explains it could be harmful to the investigation.

“As the father of three teenagers myself, I understand that there’s always great concern when there are allegations that anyone who’s entrusted to a child’s care is alleged to have assaulted them in some way,” said David. “Nothing occupies a higher priority in our office than cases like this. And it’s important to the process that people who are presumed innocent have a right to a trial by jury in this case, and that this process is one that puts facts and evidence into a courtroom, it would not be appropriate to try this in the press.”

“It would also not be appropriate for very concerned parents to start conducting their own investigation, or just start talking too much about this outside of a courtroom, it could be harmful to the process and to the young people who are involved,” added David.

Phillips is expected to appear in court on August 18.

The accusers’ names will not be released.

