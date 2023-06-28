New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a missing teen report for Michael Earl Blair Jr. on Wednesday, June 28.

Per the NHCSO, he is 16 years old and 5 feet 7 inches tall. The NHCSO says he went missing on Tuesday and was last seen at 224 Alexander Place wearing a light colored t-shirt, light acid-washed blue jeans and black timberland-style boots.

If you see him or have any relevant information, you can contact the NHCSO at (910) 798-4200.

