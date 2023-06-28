Man accused of assaulting parents in Tabor City, attempting to kill mother

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Wednesday, June 28, of a case concerning a man in Tabor City who is accused of assaulting both of his parents

According to the warrant provided by the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Joshua Slade Donaldson allegedly assaulted his mother with a knife with the intent to kill her. She received a laceration to her face.

Donaldson is also accused of choking his father. Authorities describe the father as suffering from a cut about his eye and having marks around his neck.

Donaldson has been charged with:

Assault by strangulation

Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill

He was booked by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, June 27, and received a $500,000 secured bond.

