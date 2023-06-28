Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 Celebration tour due to a "serious bacterial infection" and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery.

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.

The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities and its first leg was slated to end on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pender County school buses
Former Topsail High School coach indicted after allegedly assaulting player; school district responds
Jamie Rochelle
Jamie Rochelle, Topsail High graduate and coach, passes away
Juvenile suspect accused of fleeing Wilmington police, crashing car into home
Sheriff’s office: Three people hit by truck after argument in Fair Bluff
Lightning near a home
Four displaced after lightning strike causes fire in Wilmington

Latest News

Brayden Stewart was a self-made starting offensive lineman at Dixie Heights High School and the...
‘I’m very proud of myself’: Football player who was born deaf achieves childhood dream
An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and...
Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims
Police: Woman impersonated nurse, disconnected IVs from patients
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport