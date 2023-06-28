Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in Wilmington has announced that it is taking legal action against the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC).

“The church located blocks from the Cape Fear River waterfront in Wilmington’s Historic District celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2022 with a yearlong celebration,” an announcement from Friends of the Fifth Avenue UMC states.

According to the church, its leaders were following the conference’s procedures for disaffiliating with UMC, but it closed the church in March of 2023 by changing the locks and seizing the property without any prior notice to the congregation.

The NC UMC conference said at the time that the closure was due to “declining membership and the local community’s clear, present, and pressing needs.”

The church says that its members are looking to reopen its doors to its congregation and for the right to continue the disaffiliation process while retaining its property, which it says was promised by the conference.

“This lawsuit was a last resort. Fifth Avenue gave the Conference every opportunity to do the right thing, but they refused. Hundreds of churches have voted on disaffiliation. Some chose to stay, some chose to leave, but all were given a vote. The Conference chose to seize Fifth Avenue’s property instead of allowing a vote. We look forward to restoring Fifth Avenue’s historic church to its members and allowing them to pursue a vote on disaffiliation as promised by the United Methodist Church,” said Gavin Parsons, the congregation’s attorney.

The church notes that several churches are taking legal action against local conferences of the UMC, with 248 churches leaving the NC UMC conference in 2022 and another 59 voting to leave earlier in the month. These churches split with the UMC via the formal disaffiliation process, according to the church.

The church building is located at 409 S. 5th Ave. in Wilmington

