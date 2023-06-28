Leland Fire/Rescue conducts live fire training on Village Road

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Local first responders are preparing for the next emergency that could strike.

Leland Fire/Rescue conducted a live fire training on Wednesday, June 28.

The training was done on Village Road - and led to some drivers being detoured around the area.

You may have seen some smoke in the area.

The deputy fire chief says plenty of precautions were taken to keep things from getting out of hand.

“You look to the left and to the right of the building, we have exposure lines in place just in case any embers did take off. With a house like this and the location that it is, the chances of that happening are very low, and we have some advanced plans in place to prevent that from happening,” Deputy Fire Chief Buddy Brooks said.

