‘Laser Taylor Swift’ show part of Ingram Planetarium’s summer schedule

Ingram Planetarium has announced its summer schedule, highlighted by Laser Taylor Swift.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Ingram Planetarium has announced its summer schedule, including Laser Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift is taking the entertainment world by storm on The Eras Tour and now she’s coming to the dome at Ingram Planetarium in laser light,” the Planetarium stated in a news release. “You’ll hear the biggest hits from the world’s biggest pop star like only she can perform. It’s all set to laser lights on our 40-foot dome. Can’t see Taylor live? This is the next best thing!”

The Planetarium also offers laser music shows for a variety of musical tastes, including Pink Floyd and the Beatles.

Ingram Planetarium’s immersive Dome Theater Shows also will “transport visitors to the farthest reaches of space while staying safely earthbound in Sunset Beach.”

Ingram Planetarium is located at 7625 High Market Street in Sunset Beach.

Admission to the theater is free for Universe Pack holders and Star Society members. Non-member per show admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62 and over), $8 for children (3-12), and free for age 2 and under

For more information, call 910-575-0033, visit www.museumplanetarium.org, or go to the Ingram Planetarium’s Facebook page.

The full laser music show and dome theater show schedules can be found below:

Planetarium
Planetarium
