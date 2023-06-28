Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Jury selection under way in Pender County murder trial

Daniel Joseph Kempton
Daniel Joseph Kempton(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing another man in Pender County in 2021.

Daniel Kempton has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of Edward Hicks.

Law enforcement officers responding to a report of a stabbing found Hicks dead near Lot 30 on Tasha Lane in Burgaw on July 3, 2021.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office identified Kempton as a suspect and took him into custody shortly afterward.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pender County school buses
Former Topsail High School coach indicted after allegedly assaulting player; school district responds
Jamie Rochelle
Jamie Rochelle, Topsail High graduate and coach, passes away
Juvenile suspect accused of fleeing Wilmington police, crashing car into home
Sheriff’s office: Three people hit by truck after argument in Fair Bluff
Lightning near a home
Four displaced after lightning strike causes fire in Wilmington

Latest News

Charter boats
State to heighten alcohol enforcement on the water on Fourth of July weekend
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport without nose gear
The N.C. Deparmtnet of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality forecast for Wednesday,...
Code Orange air quality advisory issued in Bladen County and parts of central and eastern N.C.
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for All Saints Catholic Church’s $9.5M expansion project in Pender Co.