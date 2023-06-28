Jury selection under way in Pender County murder trial

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing another man in Pender County in 2021.

Daniel Kempton has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of Edward Hicks.

Law enforcement officers responding to a report of a stabbing found Hicks dead near Lot 30 on Tasha Lane in Burgaw on July 3, 2021.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office identified Kempton as a suspect and took him into custody shortly afterward.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.