Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Help the North Carolina Zoo name its sand cat triplets

The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote on the names for its sand cat kitten...
The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote on the names for its sand cat kitten triplets -- two females, one male -- born on May 11.(North Carolina Zoo)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote on the names for its sand cat kitten triplets -- two females, one male -- born on May 11.

You can vote in the online poll here from among names chosen by zookeepers.

Voting closes Wednesday, July 5, at 4 p.m. The winning names will be announced on Friday, July 7.

Females (top two names given to the female kittens)

  • Cleo (Cleopatra): Iconic Queen of Egypt, Greek name meaning “glory of the father”
  • Amira (“Uh-MEER-uh”): Arabic name meaning “princess”
  • Cyra (“SEER-uh”): Persian name meaning “sun” or “throne”
  • Safiya (”Suh-FEE-yuh): Arabic name meaning “pure” or “friend”
  • Noora: (“NOO-Rah”): Arabic variation/spelling for name meaning “light” or “the divine light”

Male

  • Konshu (“CON-shoe”): ancient Egyptian god of the moon): Also, god of youth and healing
  • Jabari (“Jah-BAH-ree”): Arabic, brave/fearless): Swahili origin meaning “valiant, the brave one, fearless”
  • Horus (“HOR-uhs”): ancient Egyptian god of the sky): Represents qualities such as power and strength
  • Osiris (“Ow-SIGH-ris”): Ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife): Name derived from the word for “The Mighty One”
  • Ra (“Rah”): (ancient Egyptian god of the sun): King of all deities of ancient Egypt

Sand cats are small and mighty hunters who kill venomous snakes in the desert,” zoo officials stated in a news release. “Though they appear adorable with big ears, eyes, and petite frames, looks can be deceiving. Zookeepers are quick to tell you they are wild, ferocious animals that should never be kept as pets.

“Sand cats are native to the deserts of North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and Asia. Nocturnal in nature, they quickly adapt to the extreme climate of desert environments with very hot and cold temperatures.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pender County school buses
Former Topsail High School coach indicted after allegedly assaulting player; school district responds
Jamie Rochelle
Jamie Rochelle, Topsail High graduate and coach, passes away
Juvenile suspect accused of fleeing Wilmington police, crashing car into home
Sheriff’s office: Three people hit by truck after argument in Fair Bluff
Lightning near a home
Four displaced after lightning strike causes fire in Wilmington

Latest News

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure
Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder,...
Man accused of Williamsburg Co. shooting arrested in North Carolina
Ingram Planetarium has announced its summer schedule, highlighted by Laser Taylor Swift.
‘Laser Taylor Swift’ show part of Ingram Planetarium’s summer schedule
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport