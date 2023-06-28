First Alert Forecast: eastern edge of Texas heat ridge to bring toasty temps to Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s for several days. Deeper 90s will occasionally mix on on the mainland; upper 80s are possible for some beaches.

Showers and storms may pop from the classically summery air, but the percentages would favor lots of dry times and places: 10 to 20% Wednesday and Thursday, 20 to 30% Friday through Sunday, and 40% toward the Fourth.

Wednesday skies will have sun and some clouds. There is a good chance that another pocket of Canadian wildfire smoke wafts overhead Wednesday so, if you notice a hazy cast to the sky at times, it might be that.

The remnants of Cindy have a low chance to reform near Bermuda this week; this item would not likely present any impacts to the Cape Fear Region in any case. By the way, the rip current risk is moderate Wednesday...

