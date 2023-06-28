Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: eastern edge of Texas heat ridge to bring toasty temps to Cape Fear

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jun. 27, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s for several days. Deeper 90s will occasionally mix on on the mainland; upper 80s are possible for some beaches.

Showers and storms may pop from the classically summery air, but the percentages would favor lots of dry times and places: 10 to 20% Wednesday and Thursday, 20 to 30% Friday through Sunday, and 40% toward the Fourth.

Wednesday skies will have sun and some clouds. There is a good chance that another pocket of Canadian wildfire smoke wafts overhead Wednesday so, if you notice a hazy cast to the sky at times, it might be that.

The remnants of Cindy have a low chance to reform near Bermuda this week; this item would not likely present any impacts to the Cape Fear Region in any case. By the way, the rip current risk is moderate Wednesday...

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook straight through the holiday weekend with your WECT Weather App!

