Discounted passes for Cucalorus Film Festival available now; opening film announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, Cucalorus announced that discounted passes for the 29th annual Cucalorus Film Festival are now available, along with the feature film that will play on the opening night of the festival.

You can buy the all-access Pegasorus pass for $100 off its normal price until August 27. The pass includes access to all screenings and invites to parties. You can buy passes here. The festival runs from Nov. 15-19.

North Carolina-produced feature A Song for Imogene will open the festival at Thalian Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The film is from the woman-led production company Honey Head Films, was written and directed by Erika Arlee, and features a performance from Kristi Ray.

“With this film, we wanted to explore women’s issues but in a landscape and region that is often overlooked in traditional cinema. As native North Carolinians, oftentimes, we see our region portrayed inauthentically in cinema with actors performing nothing more than a caricature of what the rest of the world thinks is ‘Southern,’” Ray and Arlee explained in a statement.

Another feature will be Black Barbie: A Documentary from filmmaker Lagueria Davis, which examines the beginning of the iconic toy brand through the eyes of her aunt and 45-year Mattel employee Beulah Mae Mitchell.

“Revealing how inclusivity has often only been implemented to generate profits and how that impacts the lives of Black girls, the film offers fresh new insights on the intersection between representation, race, progress and play. Davis brought Black Barbie to Cucalorus in 2019 as part of the festival’s project development program—the ‘Works-in-Progress Lab’ (WiP), facilitated by Working Films,” a Cucalorus announcement states.

Kit Zuahar writes, directs and stars in This Closeness, which was shown at SXSW 2023 and is a follow up to her previous work Actual People.

“Unfolding over a high school reunion weekend in Philadelphia, this razor-sharp study in modern manners and sexual angst sees tensions bubble as a young couple is inadvertently forced to share space with an awkward rental host,” the announcement continues.

Following premieres at Rotterdam and Tribeca, Playland: A Queer Fantasia will be shown at Cucalorus. The feature is the debut of Georden West that depicts one of Boston’s most notorious gay hangouts.

“Blending archival multimedia with decadently shot vignettes inside a replica of the eponymous café, history flirts and dances with fantasy over one enigmatic, time-bending requiem of an evening,” the announcement states.

On Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m., the main stage at Thalian Hall will host Dance-a-lorus, showcasing some of Wilmington’s best choreographers and filmmakers along with artists from throughout the country. The event is a collaboration between Cucalorus and the Dance Cooperative.

