Dewey Hill Sr., longtime state representative and owner of Hills Supermarket, passes away

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dewey Lewis Hill Sr., owner of Hills Supermarket and longtime state representative, has died, according to Peacock Funeral Home & Crematory. He was 97.

Serving 10 terms in office, Hill represented Brunswick and Columbus counties in the N.C. House of Representatives.

He was also the founder of Hills Supermarkets, which in North Carolina operates in Lake Waccamaw, Shallotte and has two locations in Whiteville. In South Carolina, there is a location in Loris.

“Mr. Dewey Lewis Hill, Sr. 97, of Lake Waccamaw passed on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at his home,” Peacock Funeral Home states. “He was born August 31, 1925 in Columbus County the son of the late Otto Hill and Alatha Ward Hill.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.