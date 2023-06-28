Dark Horse Studios to hold film family flea market supporting crew impacted by WGA Strike

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dark Horse Studios has announced a film family flea market to be held at their studios on 301 Harley Road in support of the Writers Guild of America Strike.

The market is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Refreshments will also be provided during the event with coffee from Kei Cafe being served from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., shave iced from Slice of Ice from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and tacos from Los Compas from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

