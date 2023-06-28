Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Dark Horse Studios to hold film family flea market supporting crew impacted by WGA Strike

Film Family Flea Market flyer
Film Family Flea Market flyer(Dark Horse Studios)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dark Horse Studios has announced a film family flea market to be held at their studios on 301 Harley Road in support of the Writers Guild of America Strike.

The market is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Refreshments will also be provided during the event with coffee from Kei Cafe being served from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., shave iced from Slice of Ice from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and tacos from Los Compas from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pender County school buses
Former Topsail High School coach indicted after allegedly assaulting player; school district responds
Jamie Rochelle
Jamie Rochelle, Topsail High graduate and coach, passes away
Juvenile suspect accused of fleeing Wilmington police, crashing car into home
Sheriff’s office: Three people hit by truck after argument in Fair Bluff
Lightning near a home
Four displaced after lightning strike causes fire in Wilmington

Latest News

Leland Fire/Rescue conducts live fire training
Leland Fire/Rescue conducts live fire training on Village Road
Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder,...
Man accused of Williamsburg Co. shooting arrested in North Carolina
Michael Earl Blair Jr.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Local United Methodist Church takes legal action against conference after closure