Code Orange air quality advisory issued in Bladen County and parts of central and eastern N.C.

The N.C. Deparmtnet of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality forecast for Wednesday,...
The N.C. Deparmtnet of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality forecast for Wednesday, June 28(NCDEQ)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has issued a Code Orange air quality advisory for much of the state including Bladen County for Wednesday, June 28.

The smoke is attributed to the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender and Columbus counties are all rated at Code Yellow.

“Code Orange on the Air Quality Index represents unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. Older adults, children of any age, and people with respiratory conditions such as asthma should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors,” an NCDAQ announcement states.

The division’s tentative forecast for the state next week is Code Orange with PM2.5 conditions.

“Smoke can carry elevated levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, which consists of particles smaller than the width of a human hair. These particles can reach deep in the lungs and aggravate asthma and other lung conditions and have been linked to heart conditions,” the announcement continues.

Open burning of yard waste or land clearing debris is not allowed during a Code Orange advisory.

You can find the NCDAQ’s full forecast here.

