Burgaw man accused of accessing child pornography, charged with 20 felonies

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 52-year-old Jeffery Dewayne Goodwin from Burgaw.

Per the PCSO, he was arrested on Monday, June 26, and charged with 20 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of minors.

Officials say that an investigation began after a report that Goodwin allegedly accessed images depicting child pornography.

He was arrested at his home and given a $500,000 secured bond. His first appearance was on Tuesday, and he is being held at the county jail.

“The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with knowledge about Goodwin and this investigation call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437,” the PCSO announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.