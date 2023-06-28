Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in identifying suspect accused of larceny, breaking and entering

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in identifying a suspect accused of larceny and other crimes.

“The man is a suspect in breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny and credit card fraud The B&E and larceny occurred at the movie theater on Long Beach Rd. The stolen cards were used at a vape shop and WalMart in Southport,” the sheriff’s office states.

Per the announcement, the incident took place at around 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.

