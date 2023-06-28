Authorities urge beach goers to practice caution following Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in southeastern North Carolina are urging beach goers to be careful around Portuguese men o’ war that they might find, particularly in Sunset Beach and Surf City, where there have been recent sightings.
“For humans, a man-of-war sting is excruciatingly painful but rarely deadly. If you come across one on the beach please do not touch it. It may still sting you,” the Town of Surf City Fire Department states. “Symptoms like difficulty breathing, lower back pain, tightness in your chest, or aching in other places beyond the sting site can indicate a serious reaction. In those cases, you should seek emergency treatment as soon as possible. Calling 911 right way.”
According to the National Ocean Service, man o’ war stings can occur weeks after they have washed ashore.
“Two Portuguese [men o’ war] washed up along the shoreline yesterday [Tuesday, June 28]. These things can cause severe pain and welts. If you see one, stay away and notify Beach Patrol for removal,” the Sunset Beach Fire Department states.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.