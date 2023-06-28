Anti-drag show bill moving forward in NC legislature

Senior Connect
Senate Bill 579 passed the state Senate unanimously in early May, but it morphed Wednesday in the House.
By Travis Fain
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A bill to crack down on drag shows started moving Wednesday at the North Carolina General Assembly.

Senate Bill 579 passed the state Senate unanimously in early May, but it morphed Wednesday in the House, picking up extra sections that generated concern from Democratic lawmakers that the measure will be too broad.

Several lawmakers questioned whether the bill would forbid Broadway shows that include nudity from being performed at publicly owned theaters, like the Durham Performing Arts Center or Thalian Hall in Wilmington.

“We are going way too broad,” Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, said of the proposal, which cleared committee Wednesday and may be on the House floor soon for a key vote.

Republican bill supporters said the measure is a response to a performance this spring at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, where a dancer in drag straddled a student.

The full story from WRAL can be found here.

