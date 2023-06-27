Water main break reported along Copas Road in Shallotte, traffic unable to pass

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department announced just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, that a water main break along Copas Road has made the roadway impassible.

“Water Main break at Copas and Village. Roadway is impassible. All Copas Road traffic should detour to Village Point Road,” the police department states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.