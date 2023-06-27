Senior Connect
Water main break reported along Copas Road in Shallotte, traffic unable to pass

A water main break along Copas Road in Shallotte has made the roadway impassible.(Shallotte Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department announced just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, that a water main break along Copas Road has made the roadway impassible.

“Water Main break at Copas and Village. Roadway is impassible. All Copas Road traffic should detour to Village Point Road,” the police department states.

