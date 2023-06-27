Senior Connect
Topsail High School coach indicted after allegedly assaulting player

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office released details on the indictment of Topsail High School Varsity Softball Coach Eric Phillips on Tuesday, June 27.

On April 21, 2023, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office received a report in reference to a juvenile softball player being physically assaulted by Eric Phillips, Varsity Softball Coach at Topsail High School. Investigators with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office investigated the report of assault and produced their findings of the investigation to the Pender County Grand Jury on June 26, 2023,” a PCSO announcement states.

According to officials, the Grand Jury indicted Phillips with three counts of assault on a female.

“On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Eric Phillips turned himself in to the Pender County Magistrate’s Office and was given an unsecured bond and released. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to determine if any other victims or witnesses exist. If you have information about this case or other information, please contact Detective Eric Short at 910-259-1212,” the announcement continues.

