Sheriff’s office: Three people hit by truck after argument in Fair Bluff

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Tuesday, June 27, in connection to an incident Fair Bluff that injured three people.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at 252 Center St. on Monday, where they found three people suffering from injuries sustained from allegedly being struck by a truck.

“The victims were working on the driveway when the suspect struck the victims with a pickup truck after a verbal argument occurred,” the report states.

According to the Fair Bluff Police Department, two of the victims were airlifted from the scene. The third was treated on scene by EMS.

Fair Bluff PD states that the investigation is going, and that they have a suspect in mind.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

