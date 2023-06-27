Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Report: Free contraception may help curb unplanned pregnancies

FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered...
FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge, a study said.(outcast104 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Providing free birth control to uninsured women may help reduce unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

According to a report published by the National Bureau of Economics, women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge.

Researchers also said many of these women were practicing more effective methods of preventing pregnancies.

The end result is that the chances of unplanned pregnancies could drop by around 30%.

The findings were based on roughly 1,600 uninsured women who were making visits to a Title X-funded health facility.

There has been a surge in contraception demand in the U.S. following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash
Over 17,000 reportedly without power in Brunswick County
Lauren McCary
Pender County mother sentenced to 10-13 years for death of baby
Dr. Mark Samuel Thomas Armitage (Source: WECT)
Wilmington physician to pay $170,000 in settlement after allegedly continuing to prescribe opioids to mother of four
Shradon Lavon Brown
Suspect arrested following Saturday shooting at Wallace apartments

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state law
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case
Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App glitch is charging some customers double
Flyer for the Town of Burgaw's 2023 Fourth of July parade
Community invited to Burgaw Fourth of July parade
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office urges residents to be cautious of ‘house for rent’ scams on Facebook