Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘Polluter’s wish list’ moving in NC legislature

Cape Fear River
Cape Fear River(WECT)
By Travis Fain
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A bill environmental lawyers describe as a “polluters’ wish list” is set to move forward at the General Assembly, potentially making it harder for the state to regulate so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water supplies.

This wide-ranging regulatory reform is expected to go before the state Senate Wednesday. Some of the language will morph when it does, according to Republican Sen. Norm Sanderson, one the bill’s handlers.

Sanderson said Monday evening that bill supporters have negotiated away most of the concerns brought up by Gov. Roy Cooper’s Department of Environmental Quality. But a key sticking point remains.

Read the full story on WRAL.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash
Over 17,000 reportedly without power in Brunswick County
Lauren McCary
Pender County mother sentenced to 10-13 years for death of baby
Dr. Mark Samuel Thomas Armitage (Source: WECT)
Wilmington physician to pay $170,000 in settlement after allegedly continuing to prescribe opioids to mother of four
Shradon Lavon Brown
Suspect arrested following Saturday shooting at Wallace apartments

Latest News

Sheriff’s office: Three people hit by truck after argument in Fair Bluff
The United States Supreme Court ruled on Monday that it will not hear an appeal from Charter...
Mother who questioned Leland charter school’s dress code feels vindicated by Supreme Court ruling
Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
Juvenile suspect accused of fleeing Wilmington police, crashing car into home
(MGN)
Topsail High School coach indicted after allegedly assaulting player