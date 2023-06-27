Senior Connect
Police make arrest in deadly Lumberton Mall shooting investigation

18-year-old, Tony Junior Miller of Lumberton, NC
18-year-old, Tony Junior Miller of Lumberton, NC
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton Police Department has made an arrest in an investigation into a deadly shooting at Bigg’s Park Mall on June 19.

On June 19, Doriane McRae of Lumberton died after being taken to the hospital, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police say McRae and another person walked out of the mall as people who were waiting in the parking lot began shooting at them. No one else was hurt in the shooting, according to the department.

On Monday, Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol located a white Honda Accord in the area of Rennert Road and Highway 301. 18-year-old Tony Junior Miller, Lumberton, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Miller faces charges of first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, injury to real property, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

He was taken into custody and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is going.

