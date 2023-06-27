Pender EMS & Fire trains to rescue people from water and barrier islands

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal barrier islands are a popular spot to visit during the summer, but help could be harder to find during an emergency.

Pender EMS and Fire staff participated in an annual training program today where they learned how to assist rescue swimmers when someone needs help. Division Chief Shannon Boehmer says the training is a crucial part of the agency’s operations.

“Since we have water all around our county from rivers, to the intercostal waterway, to the ocean, even tributaries, we want to make sure that everybody has some sort of level of comfortability out on the water itself, because they may have to get on the vessel at some point or be near the water,” said Boehmer. “So, we bring them out, we show them shore-based rescues, boat-based rescues, what to do on the boat.”

A man died after getting caught in a rip current near Lea Island in Pender County on June 17th. Boehmer says having an understanding of every situation you could encounter during a trip to the coast is key.

“You need to understand the waterway itself,” Boehmer said. “The depths of the water, the tides themselves, then obviously just safety for themselves. Once they get out there. Can they swim? Do they need to be in a PFD? Do they have the appropriate equipment to be out in those certain areas?”

He says, however, that not everyone out on the water has the same knowledge of their surroundings.

“It doesn’t require a license to own a boat. So, it just requires you to be able to afford one, so they don’t have a lot of skills,” said Boehmer. “So, we get to come out when whether they’ve capsized the boat, whether there’s a medical injury, so not just the water related injuries. Once they get out there when it’s only accessible by boat, we have medical injuries, we have cardiac injuries, you have anaphylactic shock, things like that that we respond out to as well.”

If you get caught in a rip current, float with the current and swim parallel to the shore until you are able to escape.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.