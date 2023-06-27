Senior Connect
Operation Firecracker looks to crack down on intoxicated drivers

Troopers are out on the roads looking for intoxicated drivers as part of Operation Firecracker through July 9.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol wants everyone to know that holiday revelers won’t be the only ones out on the roads this holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July is a busy holiday and is quickly approaching and the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be out patrolling the highways looking for intoxicated drivers.

Across North Carolina--- operation firecracker is underway through July ninth.

Officials with the North Carolina Highway Patrol are urging the public not to drink and drive. If you need to get home, call a friend to pick you up, take public transit, ride-share, or just call a cab.

“If you plan on using alcohol over the holiday weekend, have a plan,” said Master Trooper Rico Stephens. ”That plan needs to include having a designated driver or having a rideshare service or if everyone is at a private residence everyone staying there until they can sober up and hit the roadway safely.”

Troopers say that due to the holiday and lots of people on the highway, it is also important to give yourself plenty of time to get to your location safely.

For more safe driving tips visit the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program or follow the NC Highway Patrol on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

