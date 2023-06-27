Senior Connect
NC 4th of July Festival to hold 24th Naturalization Ceremony in Southport

North Carolina Fourth of July Festival
North Carolina Fourth of July Festival(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC 4th of July Festival is set to hold the 24th annual Naturalization Ceremony on Monday, July 3, at the Ft. Johnston Garrison House Lawn.

The festival, which begins at 4:45 p.m., will be held after a band concert from the Brunswick Big Band and the Amuzu Theatre Singers at 3:30 p.m., just after the Flag Retirement Ceremony.

“After a three-year hiatus, the North Carolina 4th of July Festival is delighted to once again provide an appropriate venue to welcome some of our country’s newest citizens,” said Tom Rabon, North Carolina 4th of July Festival Naturalization Ceremony committee chair. “There could not be a more appropriate venue for our country’s newest citizens than in Southport, North Carolina, on the Banks of the Cape Fear River.”

Organizers anticipate that 60 new citizens will be administered the oath of citizenship by Richard E. Myers II, the Chief U.S. District Judge of Eastern District of North Carolina. The keynote speaker will be Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall.

“Following the Brunswick Big Band concert, Amuzu Theater performers will sing select songs as a Salute to America. Posting of the Colors and Retirement of the Colors will be provided by the Southport Fire Department. The Brunswick Town Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will host a reception at the Community Center reserved for New Citizens and their guests immediately following the ceremony. Attendees are invited along with spectators to the Reading of The Declaration of Independence event that begins immediately following the ceremony,” the NC 4th of July Festival wrote in a press release.

More details on the ceremony, sponsored by Downtown Southport, Inc., can be found at the official festival website.

“As some of our country’s newest citizens complete the Naturalization Program, the people of Southport and the North Carolina 4th of July Committee look forward to welcoming them into our community,” Rabon said.

