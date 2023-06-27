Leftover Salmon, Poolside to play concerts at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater announced concerts with Leftover Salmon and Poolside on Tuesday.

Leftover Salmon is set to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater with Fireside Collective on Friday, Oct. 20.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at the Live Nation website and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

Per a Facebook post from the band, it will be their first time back at the amphitheater in over 10 years.

Leftover Salmon has released 12 albums from their first, Euphoria, in 1997 to their 2023 album Grass Roots. The concert is branded as part of the venue’s REV Rocks Concert Series.

Poolside is set to play the venue on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Tickets will go on sale on the Live Nation website on Thursday and will also be available Friday at the LOBP box office.

Poolside is a project from Jeffrey Paradise, and he’ll be visiting Wilmington as part of his tour along with a seven-piece band.

