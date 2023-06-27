Juvenile suspect accused of fleeing Wilmington police, crashing car into home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released details on Tuesday concerning a chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a Wilmington home.

According to the release, on Monday, June 26, WPD units initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on S 5th Avenue that had run a red light at Dawson Street.

“The suspect vehicle started to pick up speed and fled from officers. Due to the unsafe conditions units terminated the pursuit shortly after but continued to follow the vehicle from a safe distance,” the WPD states.

“The suspect vehicle jumped the railroad tracks before eventually colliding with a residence in the 500 block of Greenfield Street.”

The home’s resident was not injured in the incident, while the driver of the vehicle sustained injuries.

The juvenile driver has been charged with:

Felony flee to elude

Speeding

Stop sign violation

Possession of marijuana

