Jamie Rochelle, Topsail High graduate and coach, passes away

Jamie Rochelle
Jamie Rochelle(Pender County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jamie Rochelle, longtime Topsail High School coach and teacher, has died, according to a release from Pender County Schools.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to let you all know about the passing of a beloved Pirate and one of my best friends, Jamie Rochelle,” said Assistant Athletic Director Chris Blake in an announcement on Tuesday. “Jamie was a 1999 graduate of Topsail and 15 years ago he returned as a faculty member.”

During his tenure at Topsail High, Rochelle had served as a digital learning coordinator, PE teacher, drivers education teacher, assistant football coach, assistant basketball coach, head men’s basketball coach and head boys golf coach.

Additionally, he had just been named head coach for the girls golf team for the upcoming school year.

“Jamie bled Black and Gold, but more important than anything listed above Jamie had a heart for this community, this school and our students,” Blake continues. “... In addition to being a colleague, he was a friend to many of us. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this trying time.”

