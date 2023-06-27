Four displaced after lightning strike causes fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to 38 Hillsdale Drive at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

According to a representative with the WFD, a lightning strike caused a shed to catch fire. That fire eventually extended to the eaves of the home.

No injuries were reported in this incident. Four adults were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

