Forever Family: Meet Tyler

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week in our Forever Family segment, we want you to meet a child with many strengths and qualities but who has not had someone in his life to help him see how incredible he truly is.

Tyler, 12, needs a family who will guide him and teach him to believe in himself and support him in every aspect of his life. He does have a sister, and he is also looking for a family that will help him stay in contact with her.

“He’s very outgoing, energetic, loveable, caring, fun to be around,” said Child Advocate Tabitha Hardin.

Tyler enjoys swimming and Sonic the Hedgehog, and says his favorite place is Legoland.

Tyler currently is in a foster home with “people that he adores and that love him,” Hardin says, but due to their age they are unable to provide long term care for him.

“My biggest hope and dream for Tyler is to find a permanent home that is gonna love him and care for him and make all of his dreams come true,” Hardin said. “I mean, he’s a great young kid and just to find somebody that’s gonna pour into him the same amount that he’s gonna pour into them would be great.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or click here.

