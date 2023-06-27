Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat, some breaks in storm chances

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, June 26, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a stormy night across much of the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas in general, chances for showers and storms hover in a medium to low range in your First Alert Forecast for the next few days: 30% Tuesday, 0% Wednesday, 10% Thursday, 20% Friday, 20% Saturday, 20% Sunday, 40% Monday, and 40% for the Fourth of July next Tuesday.

Some other items to address in your First Alert Forecast include surf temperatures near 80 and a moderate risk of rip currents for this Tuesday. Also, continue to be thankful for fans and air conditioning as daily temperatures will ping the upper 80s to middle 90s through the weekend. And lastly, new tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin in the next few days.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook straight through the holiday weekend with your WECT Weather App!

