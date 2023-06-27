Compass Pointe to hold Backpack Bash and donation drive

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Compass Pointe has announced its 5th Annual Backpack Bash and a donation drive to collect school supplies for local students.

The bash will be on July 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Lanai Amenities Center.

The event will include a “Cruise-in” by Compass Point’s Car Club and Motorcycle Riders Club and an antiques roadshow from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wellness Center.

Then from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be dishes by the Compass Point Culinary Club and live music from the Analog Beach Gang. Optional donations to Communities in Schools are appreciated.

Throughout the month from July 9 to 30, the community will also host a donation drive for school supplies and backpacks for Brunswick County students.

The organizers are asking for new, unused supplies including:

*Backpacks

Composition Notebooks

Colored Pencils

*Earbuds

Subject Dividers

#2 Pencils

Pocket Folders

Dry Erase Markers

*Pencil Pouch

Glue Sticks

Crayons

Loose Leaf Paper

3 Hole Punch Ink Pens

*2″ 3-Ring Binders Spiral Notebooks

*3″ 3-Ring Binders

* = Most Needed Items P

Cash donations are accepted, and anyone interested is asked to make checks payable to the CIS of Brunswick County.

“As an extra gesture, please feel free to include a personalized note inside your backpack wishing the student a successful school year. Please do not include any monetary donations in the backpacks,” a Compass Pointe announcement states.

You can find the donation drop-off locations in the flyer below:

