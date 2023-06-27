Community invited to Burgaw Fourth of July parade

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw is inviting the community to its family friendly Fourth of July Parade on July 4.

Anyone can participate in the parade with patriotic decorations and attire, whether walking or taking a golf cart, bike, scooter, roller blades or other non-powered wheeled devices.

No registration is required; the town asks that anyone interested arrive at Williams and Wright streets, next to Burgaw Middle School, at 9:45 a.m.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Williams Street, head north to Dickerson Street, then right onto Fremont Street, right onto Wright Street and then travel back south to Williams Street.

